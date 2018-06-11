Amit Shah to hold various meetings in Jabalpur tomorrow

[India], June 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday to hold various meetings and attend few organisational events.

Shah will begin his visit by worshipping holy river Narmada in Bhedaghat.

He is then scheduled to hold a meeting with the BJP's election coordination committees of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha.

Shah will also hold discussions on various issues with the local social media volunteers of the party.

Later in the evening, as part of BJP's 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) campaign, Shah is scheduled to meet two retired Supreme Court judges -P P Navlekar, and Justice D D Dharmadhikari at their respective residences in Jabalpur. It is to be noted that Madhya Pradesh is likely to go to poll later this year.(ANI)