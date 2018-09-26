Amit Shah to inaugurate Acharyakulam's new campus

[India], Sep 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will inaugurate the new campus of Patanjali-backed Acharyakulam - a school based on Indian education system - in Haridwar on Thursday.

A press release from Patanjali read, "Acharyakulam is the alternative for the Macaulay education system which the British designed to make us slaves. Acharyakulam is based on Indian education system where along with Modern and Vedic education, the creation of the world-class citizens is also done."

"Along with its work for economic independence for India, Patanjali is working tirelessly towards saving India from the dependence and slavery of foreign education systems, foreign medical systems, foreign food and foreign thought process. Acharyakulam will play a significant role in taking India out of the trap of foreign system of education," the statement read. The release claims that students at the Acharyakulam, who study the Vedas as part of their curriculum, have scored over 99 per cent in 10th standard CBSE board exams. The school also has a residential facility for over 2000 students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister had inaugurated the Acharyakulam in the year 2013. Along with the BJP president, yoga guru Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Bhaiyyaji Joshi of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a number of saints from across the country and other dignitaries will also be present for the inauguration of the new campus. "Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna strongly feel that a new education board based on Vedic culture, Sanskrit, spirituality and modernity must be constituted by the government. We have huge hopes and trust that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will take a momentous step in this direction," the statement added. (ANI)