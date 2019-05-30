Amit Shah to join Modi Cabinet

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah is all set to become a member of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, which will be sworn in on Thursday by President Ram Nath Kovind here at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The announcement was made by Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who congratulated Shah after meeting him in Delhi.

"Met our respected leader and guide Amit Shah ji and congratulated him for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers as his strong colleague," Vaghani tweeted.

He also posted two photos of him meeting the BJP President.