Amit Shah to launch 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign

[India], May 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will start an initiative named 'Sampark for Samarthan' to let people know about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the last four years.

Shah will start the initiative from Former Army chief General Dalbir Singh's residence in Gurugram.

He will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government whereas each BJP karyakarta will contact at least 10 people to make them aware about the achievements.

There will also be a special session of 'Sampark for Samarthan' on the NaMo App to help the workers under the initiative. (ANI)