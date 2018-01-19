Amit Shah to launch 'Yuva Udghosh' in Varanasi

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will on January 20 kick-start the party's 'Yuva Udghosh' programme at Varanasi's sports ground of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth (MGKV).

Shah will be joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the event.

The Yuva Udghosh programme is being organised focusing on the youths who are above the age of 17 and will become new voters before the 2019 general election.

Shah will be addressing around 17,000 youths in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. (ANI)