Amit Shah to meet mining dependants in Delhi on January 13

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on January 13 will meet Goa's mining dependants in the national capital to discuss the issue of recommencement of the industry in the state.

Mining was banned in the state from March 15, 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed second renewal of 88 mining leases.

The mining dependants are demanding amendments in the existing mining laws aiming to restart mining activities in the state.

A delegation led by president of Goa Mining People's Fund (GMPF), Puti Gaonkar will meet the BJP chief seeking his intervention in the matter.

Reportedly, the Mining dependants are expecting that the Central government will take up the mining issue in the budget session of the Parliament, which will commence on January 31. Gaonkar told ANI that Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu arranged the meeting. Along with Shah, Union minister Suresh Prabhu and Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik will accompany the delegation of GMPF, informed Gaonkar. GMPF, a union of mining dependents, have been demanding that existing mining-related laws should be amended giving a new lease of life to the industry, which employs around two lakh people. (ANI)