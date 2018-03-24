Amit Shah's letter is full of false information: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed the letter from BJP President Amit Shah is 'full of false information'.

Earlier today, Shah in a letter to Naidu, said the BJP has been a firm believer in the concept of "politics of performance" and "development for all".

Naidu said Shah has claimed in his letter that the AP had always been on the agenda of national development and the Centre has given a lot of funds to the state and blamed the state for not utilising them well.

"They are trying to give the impression that AP government is incapable. But we earned good GDP, are top in agriculture and have many national awards. That's our capability. Why you are spreading lies about us?" said Naidu in his speech. Bemoaning the problems in the state, he said that the special category status, which was not bestowed upon AP, would have facilitated in tackling those problems. "There are many problems in the state. Seven districts are backward. There is not much of industry in the state. Special status would be much beneficial as the state was crunched economically after bifurcation," he said. "Special Category Status (SCS) allows 90:10 share in funds instead of 60:30. The Centre said after the 14th finance commission that SCS is abolished and will give special package equivalent to SCS," he added. Indicating the special benefits the northeastern states are provided by the Centre, he claimed that had AP been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state. (ANI)