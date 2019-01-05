AMMK announces S Kamaraj as candidate for Tiruvarur by-poll

[India] Jan 4 (ANI): After conducting a high-level meeting at its headquarters in Chennai, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran on Friday announced that Tiruvarur district secretary S Kamaraj as a candidate for Tiruvarur by-poll, scheduled to held on January 28.

Notably, the seat left vacant after the demise of former chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who passed away last year on Aug 7.

Further, the counting of votes for the same will take place on January 31. (ANI)