Among Ramzan ceasefire, JuD calls for Jihad in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front outfit of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has provoked Muslims to wage Jihad (holy war) during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Indian government has called for a conditional ceasefire against militants in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the army will retaliate if provoked.

Maulana Bashir Ahmad Khaki, a senior JuD functionary while speaking at Friday sermon in Rawalakot city of Poonch district, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), said, "Ramadan is the pious month of 'Jihad-o-Qital' (Jihad and killing). Those who attain martyrdom while waging Jihad, doors of heaven remain open".

"JuD cadres are still waging Jihad in Kashmir and fighting with Indian forces in Kashmir. They are waging Jihad for freedom of Kashmir and destruction of India. Urge participants to raise flag of 'Jihad' against infidels," he added. Calling himself a messenger of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, Maulana Bashir said, "The flag of Islam will be hoisted in India and America. Modi (Indian Prime Minister) will be killed. India and Israel will get disintegrated as more and more martyrs will be produced." Meanwhile, terrorists attacked an army patrol party in the Haril area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning. No injuries or casualties have been reported as yet. This comes a day after two soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked an army patrol party near Line of Control fence in Kashmir's Keran sector. It is to be noted that of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in Srinagar to review the security situation on the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.