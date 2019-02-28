Amrapali case: SC directs arrest of CMD Anil Sharma, attachment of personal properties

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday directed the arrest of Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma and two other directors in a criminal complaint filed against them.

During the day’s hearing, the apex court also directed the attachment of Anil Sharma's personal properties including his bungalow in South Delhi. It also made clear that the properties of the other two directors are also being attached.

The top court has also directed the forensic auditors to complete their detailed investigation on transfer and/or divergence of homebuyers’ money by Amrapali group before March 22.

Supreme Court has fixed the matter for further hearing to March 26. On January 25, the court had given a go-ahead to the government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects. The matter was heard by a division bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice UU Lalit. NBCC had told the court that they would start work on the two stalled projects of Amrapali Group — Eden Park and Castle, which will cost Rs 4.96 crore. In October last year, the Supreme Court had sent Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma and two other directors under judicial custody to ensure that all the documents related to 46 companies are provided to the forensic auditors. The apex court had directed that the CMD and two other directors would stay in a hotel under police surveillance. (ANI)