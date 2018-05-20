Amritsar artist sketches life like portraits of royal couple

[India], May 20 (ANI): Amritsar based artist, Jagjot Singh Rubal, has painted life like portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got married on Saturday.

Jagjot planned to gift the portraits to the royal couple as a wedding gift.

"I want to gift this to the royal couple. I came to know about their marriage two months ago, I have been working hard since then. I want to courier this to the royal family and I am excited about this," Jagjot told ANI.

His other collections include pictures of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton and popular Indian couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

The couple - now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - exchanged rings in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and celebrity guests. The Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, conducted the wedding service while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated it. Some of the popular celebrities who attended the wedding include Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, Carey Mulligan. Tennis star Serena Williams and rugby star Jonny Wilkinson were also present. (ANI)