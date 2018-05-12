Amritsar locality facing water, electricity crisis for over 10 years

[India], May 12 (ANI): Residents of Indira colony, a locality in Amritsar, despite raising the issue with several ministers over the past 10-15 years, is awaiting proper electricity and water connection in their houses.

"Our children have to study in the dark. We cannot even use fans or coolers in this scorching heat. We have raised this issue several times," said a resident of the colony.

This issue comes in light of the recent claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-Central Government of 100 percent electrification of Indian villages.

Leisang village, located in Senapati district in Manipur, was declared as the last Indian village to be electrified under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity." "Leisang village in Manipur, like the thousands of other villages across India has been powered and empowered. This news will make every Indian proud and delighted," he tweeted. However, the claims do not seem to be as concrete, as, out of all inhabited villages that have now been electrified, only 1,321 have access to power for all their households, data on the Government's Grameen Vidyutikaran (rural electrification) website showed. And with the surfacing of such issues as the lack of electricity, water in Amritsar's Indira Nagar, further question marks might be raised against the success of the electrification schemes. (ANI)