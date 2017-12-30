Amritsar tightens security for New Year celebrations

[India], December 30 (ANI): The security arrangements in Amritsar have been tightened to ensure the safety and security of the people on the New Year's Eve.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, along with the police, are deployed across the city.

Police Commissioner SS Srivastava reviewed the arrangements and said, "All important and vulnerable areas are being closely guarded".

An elaborate security arrangement will be there in place for the New Year to prevent any untoward incidents.

There will be an adequate deployment of traffic police, local police and PCR in order to contain hooliganism and revelry in the name of the New Year's celebrations. (ANI)