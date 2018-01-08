AMU research scholar suspended for carrying weapon

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has suspended one of its research scholar after a photo of him holding a rifle went viral on the social media.

Mannan Wani is believed to have taken up arms and joined the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, but the reports are not verified till now.

"He was not been seen in the hostel campus from January 2. We only have this much of information. We have sealed the belongings recovered from his room, can't reveal anything before verification", Aligarh SSP Rajesh Pandey said.

Wani hails from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)