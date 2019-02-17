AMU sends condolences, expresses solidarity to soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack

[Uttar Pradesh], Feb 16 (ANI): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), on Saturday, expressed deep sympathies with the families of 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

"AMU condemns this abhorrent and dastardly attack and we are deeply saddened for the loss of lives. Our heartfelt sympathies are for the families of the soldiers who lost their lives" said AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor.

The teachers of the University strongly condemned the attack and a resolution was passed in the Executive Committee of AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA) which stated, "EC-AMUTA on behalf of the teaching community and AMU fraternity vehemently condemns the shameful, painful, cowardly and heinous act carried out against security personnel (CRPF) in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir."

The resolution further stated, "AMU fraternity salutes all the martyrs and sends condolences to the families as well as expresses full solidarity with their families in this tough time. May peace and wisdom prevail." On Friday, a student of AMU was booked for a tweet allegedly supporting a terrorist group. “The head of the cyber cell saw an objectionable tweet on Thursday and reported it. An FIR is registered under relevant sections including IT Act 67 and IPC 153-A,” SSP Akash Kulhari said adding that the Twitter handle of the student was deactivated due to which they were unable to gather more information. "According to his account, he is a Mathematics student of AMU. We have also contacted the AMU administration,” Kulhari said. AMU PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada said Basim Hilal, who hails from Kashmir, is a student of Mathematics in the University. He has been suspended for his highly objectionable tweet. The tweet mentioned the name of the same terrorist group who was involved in the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14. Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. (ANI)