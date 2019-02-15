AMU student booked for allegedly supporting terrorist group in tweet

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), on Friday, was booked for a tweet allegedly supporting a terrorist group, the police said.

SSP Akash Kulhari said, “The head of the cyber cell saw an objectionable tweet on Thursday and reported it. An FIR is registered under relevant sections including IT Act 67 and IPC 153-A.”

“His Twitter ID was deactivated so we were unable to gather more information. According to his account, he is a Mathematics student of AMU. We have also contacted the AMU administration,” said Kulhari.

When asked about the accused, AMU PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada said: “Basim Hilal who hails from Kashmir, is a student of Mathematics here. We have suspended Basim Hilal for his highly objectionable tweet. The tweet was seen as a support to the terrorist group.” The tweet mentioned the name of the same terrorist group who was involved in the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the attack in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed, was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to the police FIR, the tweet is an insult to the jawans who have lost their lives. It also hurt the feelings of the people. (ANI)