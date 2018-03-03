AMU students protest over Syrian humanitarian crisis

[India], Mar. 02 (ANI): The students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday staged a demonstration in the city against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Scores of students took to the street holding placards and raising slogans like "UNO down," "Save Syria, Save Humanity" and "stop injustice ion innocents".

One of the protesters told ANI that they would submit a memorandum on the same to President Ram Nath Kovind and send a copy of the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Syria Embassy.

He further said that if no action was taken in the matter, they would protest outside the Syria Embassy in Delhi. "We staged a demonstration against the injustice being done by the United States and Russia on the people and children of Syria. We just want the Indian Government to put pressure on the United Nations (UN)," he said. "We will even gherao of the Syrian embassy if no action is taken," he added. Regime airstrikes and shell-firing continued in Eastern Ghouta in Syria with no signs of stoppage despite United Nations Security Council's call for a 30-day ceasefire, according to Syrian civil defense sources, the White Helmets. In the past eight months, regime forces have intensified their siege of Eastern Ghouta, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of patients in need of treatment. Since February 19, escalating hostilities have resulted in 500 deaths and some 1,500 injuries in Eastern Ghouta, with 24 health facilities impacted by shelling and airstrikes, according to the UN officials. (ANI)