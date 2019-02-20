AMU Vice Chancellor appeals for calm, assures justice to students

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday urged the students to maintain calm and assured that he has taken up the matter with the appropriate authorities in the Government.

"The Government authorities have promised us that no one will be unfairly victimised," said Professor Mansoor adding that he will continue to see that the innocent students are honourably exonerated.

He further assured that no injustice will be done to any student because of false accusations.

"At the same time, I say with full authority that anyone found guilty of vitiating peaceful atmosphere and harmony will be dealt with sternly in accordance with law," he stated.

Stating that the Central University has witnessed tumultuous times in the past, the VC said: "AMU has been passing through challenging times. Our resilience and spirit has been and remains our biggest strength."

"During the past few days, My team and I have been making the best possible efforts to resolve the situation, which we have successfully overcome," he added.

Speaking on the post-Pulwama terror attack situation in the nation, Professor Mansoor said: "Our beloved Nation is passing through a difficult phase due to the current National security scenario in the wake of the despicable terrorist attack in Pulwama. AMU Community has always stood with the Nation in its darkest hours and will continue to do so. We are ready to pay our debt to the Nation in blood. I appeal to all students to maintain calm and show exemplary behaviour at this critical juncture."

Expressing gratitude to the students for maintaining peaceful situation around the campus, the VC said: "This demonstrates that the vast majority of our students is sincerely committed to their studies. I assure you that I will continue to work keeping the best interests of students and AMU."

He asserted that AMU is going through strength to strength on academic, infrastructure and ranking fronts and should strive to continue with this momentum.

"I look forward to your active cooperation in restoring vibrant academic atmosphere on the campus at the earliest," appealed the Vice Chancellor to students.

This comes after a student of AMU was booked for a tweet allegedly supporting a terrorist group.

“The head of the cyber cell saw an objectionable tweet on Thursday and reported it. An FIR is registered under relevant sections including IT Act 67 and IPC 153-A,” SSP Akash Kulhari said adding that the Twitter handle of the student was deactivated due to which they were unable to gather more information.

"According to his account, he is a Mathematics student of AMU. We have also contacted the AMU administration,” Kulhari said.

AMU PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada said Basim Hilal, who hails from Kashmir, is a student of Mathematics in the University. He has been suspended for his highly objectionable tweet.

The tweet mentioned the name of the same terrorist group who was involved in the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14.

Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. (ANI)