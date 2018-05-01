Amul MD supports Tripura CM's 'milking cows' remark

[India] May 1 (ANI): The Managing Director of dairy major Amul on Tuesday supported Tripura Chief Minister,Biplab Kumar Deb's milking cows for a livelihood remark and said that it is wrong for people to think that illiterates are fit for dairy farming since nowadays it has become a modern practice.

"People are under the wrong perception that only illiterates do dairy farming as it involves things like cleaning dung and waking up early, but now it has become modern and mechanised. It is a very lucrative and a stable business," said Amul MD RS Sodhi.

Chief Minister Deb on Sunday advised the youths of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead open paan shops or milk cows for livelihood. According to him, any unemployed youth with a minimum amount of Rs 75 thousand borrowed from the bank and with a little self-effort, can easily earn at least Rs 25,000 every month. He said that there are narrow-minded concepts like a graduate cannot opt for farming, start poultry, or piggery because if he does so, his class will go down. (ANI)