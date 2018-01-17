Amul's 'Shalom Namaste' doodle praises Modi-Netanyahu bonding

Ahmedabad: Amul has come up with a doodle which hails the bonding of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an aesthetically crafted doodle it has depicted PM Modi holding and raising hand of Netanyahu. Amul has captioned the moment as ‘Shalom Namaste’. Shalom is used as salutation by Jews. Netanyahu has arrived in India on a six-day visit and held bi-lateral meeting with PM Modi.

Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. The two leaders, who hit it off during Modi’s visit to Israel in July last year, the first by an Indian prime minister, would visit two centres of excellence and inaugurate another such facility. They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma stayed for a long time.

The city, especially the stretch from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, has been decked up to welcome Netanyahu along with his wife Sara. PM Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had also held a joint roadshow during the latter’s visit here in September last year.