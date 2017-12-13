Amused to see Manmohan angry on eve of polling: Amit Shah

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls
Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday said he was surprised and amused to see former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh so angry on the eve of the second phase of polling in Gujarat as Singh did not exhibit such belligerence earlier.
"We want to ask respected Manmohan Singhji why was he not angry and anguished when a Chief Minister (Narendra Modi) was called 'Maut Ka Saudagar' (trader of death)," Shah said.
"The Prime Minister of this country, who is respected worldwide, was called 'neech' (base person) by his party colleague Mani Shankar Aiyar, but we are yet to see its condemnation from Manmohan Singhji.
"Where was Manmohan Singhji's anger when Rahul Gandhi tore an Ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister's Office?" the BJP leader said.
He said he was "amused" to see the Congress party "so desperate" before the Gujarat elections.
"Just a day before polling, both Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singhji are only maliciously attacking the Prime Minister. It was only after the secret meeting was exposed that Manmohan Singhji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations. Why did he try to hide it (earlier)?" Shah said.