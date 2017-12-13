Amused to see Manmohan angry on eve of polling: Amit Shah

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday said he was surprised and amused to see former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh so angry on the eve of the second phase of polling in Gujarat as Singh did not exhibit such belligerence earlier.

"We want to ask respected Manmohan Singhji why was he not angry and anguished when a Chief Minister (Narendra Modi) was called 'Maut Ka Saudagar' (trader of death)," Shah said.