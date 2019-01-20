Anand Singh, JN Ganesh are friends, had a minor fight: Karnataka Minister

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed on Sunday said that the Congress leaders had a 'minor fight' between themselves following which the party MLA Anand Singh was admitted to a hospital.

Media reports suggested that a quarrel took place on Saturday night between Singh and J N Ganesh after which Singh was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

"They were having a discussion. It happens between friends. It was a minor fight between friends. Nobody has got any stitches. There hasn't been any blood loss," Ahmed said after meeting Singh.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader DK Shivakumar had called it a "fake news" when he was asked about the fight between the two leaders. Meanwhile, BJP MLA R Ashok said that D K Shivakumar and D K Suresh were confusing the people with lies. "Doctors of Apollo Hospital should come out and clarify whether Anand Singh has been admitted for chest pain treatment or for something else. Police should file a suo motu case and investigate the matter," he said. (ANI)