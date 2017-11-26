Anandiben Patel says party leadership will decide ticket distribution

[India], November 26 (ANI): Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel today said that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and parliamentary board will decide on the legislative assembly ticket distribution in Ghatodiya as well as other constituencies in the state.

"Be it Ghatodiya or any other place, only party leadership and parliamentary board decides who will contest from where," she said.

Patel is the sitting Member of Legislative Assembly from Ghatodiya constituency and had earlier refused to contest in the upcoming assembly elections citing her age.

All eyes are set on the Ghatodiya constituency with the BJP candidate likely to be announced soon. Patel is a veteran politician from Gujarat and joined BJP in 1987. She handled number of major portfolios in the Gujarat assembly cabinet from 2007 to 2014, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. She was also the first woman chief minister of Gujarat in 2014 after Modi resigned from the post to take the charge of the Prime Minister. Patel remained on the post till 2016, after which she resigned.(ANI)