Anandiben Patel sworn-in as MP Governor

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel was on Tuesday sworn-in as the new Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Hemant Gupta administered the oath to Patel.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event.

Patel replaced Om Prakash Kohli, who, besides being Gujarat Governor, was also given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1987, Patel had handled number of major portfolios in the Gujarat cabinet from 2007 to 2014, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

She was also the first woman chief minister of Gujarat in 2014 after Modi resigned from the post to take the charge of the Prime Minister. (ANI)