Ananth Kumar to convice opposition on Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Sunday said that he and his colleagues will leave no stone unturned in talking to and convincing the political parties to give their support to the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

"We hope the Triple Talaq Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha too. My colleagues and I will leave no stone unturned in talking to and convincing the political parties. The way they have passed GST unanimously, we request them to pass this too unanimously," Kumar told reporters after the all-party meeting here.

Speaking of the meeting Kumar told, "The Prime Minister said budget session is very important and the government takes very sincerely the suggestions given to it by the opposition during discussions in the all-party meeting." The Members of Parliament attended the Pre-budget session all-party meeting called ahead of the Budget Session, on Sunday.