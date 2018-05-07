Ananthkumar Hegde is 'nalayak', not fit to be Union Minister: Siddaramaiah

[India], May 7 (ANI): As the campaigning for the Karnataka assembly election has reached a fever-pitch level, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday mocked at Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde and said that a 'nalayak' has been made a Union Minister.

Addressing a rally in the state, the Chief Minister alleged that Hegde is not even fit to be a gram panchayat leader.

"Ananth Kumar Hegde is 'nalayak' not fit to be a gram panchayat leader and they have made him Union Minister," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not even believe in social justice, good for poor and socialism. He further asserted that if Prime Minister Modi tried to change the Constitution there will be bloodshed in the country. Earlier in April, Hegde called the Congress party a theatre company, which had been ruling the country for the last seventy years. "These people are known for drama. They don't have any morality they don't know where to go, what norms to follow. From last 70 years, this drama company is ruling in India. This drama company should not be in our nation in future," he said. In December, Hegde, while mocking secularists during a public rally in Bengaluru, had claimed that the BJP was here to change the Constitution. "Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yes, Constitution has given that right to say 'we are secular and we will say it'. Yes, I know but the Constitution has been amended many times, we (the BJP) will also amend it. We have come to power for that," the Union minister said on December 25. However, Hegde had clarified that the Constitution and Parliament were both "supreme" to him. (ANI)