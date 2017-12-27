Ananthkumar Hegde's 'change Constitution', anti-secular remarks rock both houses of Parliament

New Delhi: Opposition uproar seeking the sacking of Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde for his controversial statements on secularism and changing the Constitution on Wednesday led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha proceedings for about 50 minutes soon after it assembled for the day.

While Congress members trooped into the Well raising slogans demanding removal of Hegde from the Council of Ministers, members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi also joined them with placards demanding a separate high court for Telengana.

As soon as the House met for the day, some Shiv Sena members raised slogans against Pakistan, apparently over the treatment of the family members of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, imprisoned there. Some Bharatiya Janata Party members also joined them in raising slogans like Pakistan murdabad (down with Pakistan).

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of remarks by Hegde, following which his party members rushed to the Well raising slogans such as Ambedkar ka apman nahin chalega (We will not tolerate the insult of B R Ambedkar -- one of the key framers of the Constitution). They also demanded "removal" of the minister apparently from the Council of Ministers.

At a function in Karnataka on Sunday, Hegde, the Minister of State for Skill Development, had reportedly said people should identify themselves by their religions and "those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...They don't know about their parentage."

He had also said "we are here to change the Constitution and we'll change it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the House as he is away in Himachal Pradesh attending the oath ceremony of Jairam Thakur as the Chief Minister.

He is usually present in the House on Wednesday as questions related to the Prime Minister's Office are listed on this day during Question Hour.

The upper house proceedings were disrupted by the opposition members protesting against controversial comments by Hegde.

Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party members trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans seeking removal of Hegde.

The trouble started during the laying of the official papers on the table of the House as opposition members shouted "shame, shame" when Hegde, who is Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, rose to lay the papers listed against his name.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad sought a clarification from the minister as he could leave the House soon after laying papers.

True to this, Hegde sat in the House for a while listening to opposition protests against his controversial statement that the BJP would change the Constitution by excluding Secularism from the preamble. Soon thereafter, he left the House.

Azad asked if a minister does not believe in the Constitution, does he has a right to remain as a minister.

"Minister who has no faith in the Constitution has no right to be a minister. He has no right to be a Member of Parliament," he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said secularism is inscribed in the preamble of the Constitution and asked if a minister is allowed to denounce the same preamble in public.

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal said the Constitution is the Ramayana and Gita of democracy and any minister who abuses it and its founder Babasaheb Ambedkar should be removed.

At this, Naidu interjected to ask members not to bring Babasaheb Ambedkar into the controversy.

But the opposition members remained unrelenting and trooped into the Well raising slogans.

Naidu asked members not to raise slogans and ordered that nothing they were saying would go on record.

He then allowed Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India founder Ramdas Athawale to speak.

Athawale praised the Prime Minister for honouring the memory of Ambedkar with a fitting memorial and said it was the Congress which had insulted Ambedkar.

"Don't create a ruckus. You are going to be defeated in general elections in 2019 and 2024," Athawale told the opposition.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy claimed Ambedkar did not include the word secularism in the Constitution.

Naidu tried to restore order but all his efforts went in vain. "How much should I tolerate. This is not acceptable. This is not done," he said as slogan shouting continued unabated.

As opposition members continued their noisy protest and demanded a discussion on the issue, Naidu said no discussion can take place without a proper notice.