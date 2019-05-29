Anantnag: 2 terrorists neutralised in encounter

[India], May 28 (ANI): Security forces have neutralised two terrorists in an encounter here on Tuesday.

The terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site.

Anantnag is one of the most sensitive districts in the Valley.

Eight terrorists have been neutralised and at least two have been captured by the security forces from Kashmir in May alone.

Security forces had got a major breakthrough when one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama on May 24. The identities of the two terrorists gunned down today are yet to be confirmed. (ANI)