Anantnag encounter: Schools, colleges to remain closed today

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): After recent Anantnag encounter, the schools and colleges will be closed on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, fearing protests in the city.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that restrictions have also been imposed in old Srinagar city and high speed internet will also be down.

"Fearing protests in Srinagar city as one of the killed militant belongs to Soura of Srinagar city. The authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges for today. Restrictions have been imposed in old Srinagar city and high speed internet is also down," police said in its statement.

According to the police, three terrorists, who were gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Anantnag, also included one involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in the Valley. "It is pertinent to mention that among the killed terrorists, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable had attained martyrdom," police said. Police have also identified two terrorists, while the identity of one is being ascertained. "Three terrorists were killed which include Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais of Kokernag and a third terrorist whose identity is being ascertained. In the process arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles ,pistols ,hand grenades etc. were recovered from the encounter site," police said. Police have also made it clear that during the encounter, no collateral damage has taken place. Three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces in Anantnag. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag's Hakura in the early hours of Monday.(ANI)