[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): One militant was killed and one arrested alive in an encounter, which took place between the police and the terrorists in Dialgam area of Anantnag.

The encounter began in the early hours of Sunday and ended with one militant being eliminated and a newly-recruited militant arrested.

Meanwhile, another encounter is currently underway in Kachdoora area of Shopian.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)