Anantnag Police arrest terrorist who escaped during Qazigund encounter

-K [India] Dec 5 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday said that a suspected terrorist, who managed to flee away during the Qazigund encounter, was arrested by the Anantnag Police later.

"One of the terrorist who managed to escape cordon, right in the beginning, was later arrested by Anantnag Police," Sachin Malik, Commander of south Kashmir based 2 sector RR told media.

A Chinese pistol was also recovered from him, said Malik.

Three terrorists were killed in Qazigund encounter that broke out on Monday when an army convoy came under terror attack.

After the attack on the Army convoy that was on its way to Srinagar; the Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants. The search operation turned into an encounter with militants. Talking to ANI, SP Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Three terrorists have been eliminated in the encounter, and two have been identified as Pakistani nationals. One of them was divisional commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had taken over from Abu Ismail." (ANI)