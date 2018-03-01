'Andaz Apna Apna' director Rajkumar Santoshi hospitalized

[India] February 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital following a cardiac-related complaint on Wednesday.

Santoshi is well known for helming films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013) among many others.

His film 'Pukar' won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

He also bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'. (ANI)