  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Andaz Apna Apna' director Rajkumar Santoshi hospitalized

'Andaz Apna Apna' director Rajkumar Santoshi hospitalized

Last Updated: Thu, Mar 01, 2018 00:01 hrs

[India] February 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital following a cardiac-related complaint on Wednesday.

Santoshi is well known for helming films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013) among many others.

His film 'Pukar' won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

He also bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features