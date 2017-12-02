Andhra assembly passes bill to provide 5% reservation to Kapu community

[India], Dec 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a Bill to provide 5 per cent reservation in education and employment sectors for the Kapu community in the state.

The state assembly had introduced the bill today morning.

The state cabinet had given a nod in this regard yesterday based on the report submitted by the Manjunath Commission.

The bill facilitates providing them 5 per cent reservation in BC F Category.

The state cabinet has decided to include the Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities in the Backward Castes (BCs) and provide them 5 per cent reservation in education, employment and welfare schemes.

However, political reservation will not be provided to the mentioned communities. Three of the four members BC commission headed by Justice KL Manjunatha gave their report to the chief minister yesterday. While M Purnachandra Rao, S Satyanarayana and V Subrahmanyam gave their reports in favour of the Kapus, Manjunath did not give his report. They were said to be unanimously favoured giving 4-5 per cent reservation to the Kapus. The Bill will now be sent to the governor, after which it will be sent to the Union Home Ministry. Andhra Pradesh has 29 per cent reservation for Backward Castes (BCs), 15 percent for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 6 per cent for the Scheduled Tribes (STs).(ANI)