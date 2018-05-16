Andhra bags two Swachhata Survekshan 2018 awards

[India], May 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday won two awards under the Swachhata Survekshan 2018, the government's cleanliness survey.

The awards were announced by Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Vijayawada was ranked India's 'cleanest big city' with a population of over 10 lakh, while Tirupati was the best city in 'Solid Waste Management', having a population between one to three lakhs.

Indore has bagged the title of the cleanest city in India, followed by Bhopal and Chandigarh.

The Swachh Survekshan 2018, which was organised by the MoHUA, under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) assessed 4,203 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The exercise, undertaken between January 4 to March 10 enhanced the scope to cover a record number of ULBs impacting around 40 crore urban citizens across the country by 2,700 assessors. As compared to 2017, while Swachh Survekshan was conducted in 434 cities, this year, the scope was enhanced manifold. Compared to the previous surveys, this year's exercise allocated substantial weightage to the feedback from citizens based on their daily experience. Jharkhand was adjudged the best-performing state in the survey followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)