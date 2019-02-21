Andhra BJP president writes to Rajnath Singh, seeks justice for deceased farmer

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe in a farmer's death at the time of AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu's program on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu on Monday attended a development program at Kondaveedu. The officials had prepared a helipad for his chopper at nearby fields. Pittala Koteswara Rao, the tenant farmer who was cultivating that land; reportedly opposed, as his crop was damaged. Later he allegedly consumed pesticide and died.

Hitting out at Naidu, he added: "In order to cover up the illegal act an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs was announced from the dias. Even though the CM was physically present there he did not order an enquiry or post-mortem of the body." In order to seek justice for the farmer's family, the BJP leader asserted that an enquiry should be done by the center. (ANI)