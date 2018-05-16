Andhra boat capsize: 12 bodies recovered, CM announces ex-gratia

[India], May 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to the families of the people, who lost their lives after a boat carrying 44 passengers capsized in Godavari river on May 15.

Naidu further added that Rs. one lakh will also be handed over to the families for final rites.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh will be given to the kin of the families. The Government will also provide housing, job opportunities to the families. The boat was loaded with cement bags and motorcycles too which has led to the mishap. Boat driver and others have been arrested," Naidu said.

He further said that of 44 people, bodies of 12 people have been recovered, while 10 are missing and 22 are safe. "There were 44 passengers on the boat at the time of the mishap. 37 are from East Godavari district and seven are from West Godavari district. Meanwhile, details of 26 men and 12 women have been traced while 22 are safe. So far, 12 dead bodies have been recovered while 10 more are yet to be found," he added. Earlier in the day, Naidu personally monitored the operation of pulling out the boat and into rescue operations. He was at the site for almost four long hours and also instructed the officials. Naidu also asserted that the boat was inspected by officials before it took off. Giving assurance about the rescue operations, Naidu said that two platoons (60 personnel) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two platoons (60 personnel) of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), four navy helicopters and two air force helicopters are part of the operations. State Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N Chinarajappa, Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao, Minister N Anand Babu, Rajahmundry MP M Muralimohan, local MLAs, collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of East and West Godavari districts accompanied Naidu in his visit. (ANI)