Andhra: Boat capsizes in Godavari river, 23 missing

[India], May 15 (ANI): A boat carrying around 40 people on Tuesday capsized in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh.

So far, 17 people have been rescued while 23 people are still missing.

Special Branch DSP Vijaybhaskar Reddy told ANI, "Boat started from Devipatnam to reach Kondamodalu at 3.30 pm. Driver Khaza Mohiddeen was trying to reach banks at Vadapalli to deport two passengers. When the boat is almost 10 minutes away to the banks, heavy rain and wind occurred, boat lost balance and slid one side."

According to Reddy, the driver of the boat has said there are 25-26 passengers in the boat at the time of incident . Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N Chinarajappa has inquired about the incident and instructed the concerned officials for search operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Kakinada and Visakhapatnam have been deployed for rescue operations. More details are awaited. (ANI)