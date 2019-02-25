Andhra Cabinet paves the way to pay Rs 250 crore to Agri Gold depositors

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The state government will pay Rs 250 crore to the Agri Gold depositors. A proposal to this effect was cleared in the Cabinet meeting held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"The government would pay all the depositors Rs 10,000. So far, the officials have completed the scrutiny of 8,732 depositors including 593 in East Godavari, 2,376 in Kurnool, 410 in Vizianagaram, 1,228 in Anantapuram, 2,972 in Guntur and 138 in Chittoor districts," said an official press statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also decided to set up AP Mudiraj, Mutrasi, Tenugolla Finance Corporation, AP Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation, and AP Nagarala and Nagavamsa Co-operative Finance Corporations.

The Cabinet also gave nod to set up an apex body to provide justice to 54 backward castes which will not come under different corporations.

The Cabinet also decided to solve Simhachalam lands issue and asked the Yanamala Ramakrishnudu Committee to study the issue to finalise the regularisation of lands in different categories. It was also decided that the regularisation of land to poor would be free of cost.

The meeting also decided to provide subsidies to Adani Enterprises for setting up a data centre in Visakhapatnam, which will benefit the state in a big way.

The Cabinet in principle approved to issue comfort letter to KSPL regarding setting up of LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Kakinada deep water port by Visakhapatnam Concessions Pvt Limited, Mumbai, subject to certain conditions.

The Cabinet further approved to update to give promotion to the employees of the Excise Department and to fill 411 site engineers through outsourcing in Panchayat Raj Department of the state.

The Cabinet also decided to approve e-Pragati HR policy for enabling e-Pragati authority to establish mission based digital transformation PMU teams and recruitment of highly qualified and competent 72 resources on contract basis through a competitive open advertisement procedure, duly following the rules and regulations of state govt.

The meeting further decided to set up Ravaana (transport) Sadhikara Samsta with a capital of Rs 10 crore in Amaravati to promote welfare and driving skills of auto drivers and other vehicles.

The government has also decided to create 52 posts under contract and outsourcing in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, groundwater, water audit department, chief engineer, minor irrigation and water resources departments under the AP Integrated Irrigation and Agriculture Transformation Project (APIIATP). (ANI)