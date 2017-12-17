Andhra Cabinet sanctions pension scheme for transgenders

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a scheme to provide a pension of Rs 1,500 to transgenders above 18 years of age in the state.

The Andhra cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and was briefed by Information and Public Relations (I-PR) Minister Kaluva Srinivasulu and Municipal Administration minister P Narayana on Saturday.

The cabinet has in depth discussed about the transgender policy. It is decided to keep the policy online, and to take advice from all sections of the society. Once the policy comes into effect, 26,000 transgenders in the state will be benefitted.

Under this scheme, the transgenders will also be provided skill development for financial stability. The transgenders will also be provided ration cards, plots and scholarships. They will further be given loans through banks so that they can start small businesses. Special toilets will be built in public places like malls and cinema halls. Subsidized bus passes and health care through Arogyasri scheme will also be provided. Last month, chief minister Naidu announced a pension scheme for the transgender community in the state. Andhra Pradesh has become only the next state after Kerala and Odisha to sanction a pension scheme for the transgender community. The cabinet has also taken a final decision on Assembly building designs. It has given a nod to the Tower design for assembly building. The cabinet also gave a nod to amending the Police Act in connection with the Director General of Police (DGP) appointment. It has decided to issue an ordinance in this regard that enables the state government to have power to appoint the DGP on its own. The cabinet also decided to bring a fully fledged Police Act. A Chandranna pelli kanuka (marriage gift) scheme will also be launched in February 2018, under which the Backward Classes will receive Rs 30,000/-, the Schedule Castes and The Schedule Tribes Rs 50,000/- as gift at the time of marriage. Almost 40,000 people will be benefitted from this scheme in 2018. (ANI)