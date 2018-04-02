Andhra chief to mount pressure on Centre for justice to state

[India], Apr. 02 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with his party's Members of Parliaments (MPs) and strategy committee members on Monday morning, telling them he will be visiting New Delhi to mount pressure on the centre on the various issues concerning his state.

Asserting that his two-day (April 3-4) visit to the national capital was for the interest of the state and not political gains, he said, "I will meet with floor leaders of all parties in the Central Hall of the Parliament and personally explain them about the injustice being done to the state. People of Andhra are anticipating much from my Delhi visit."

Responding to questions about the resignations of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs, Naidu said, "People understood the collusion politics of YSRCP. They are afraid of elections. For the same reason, that party is speaking of resignations on the last day of parliament session." The CM also appealed to the national media not to highlight the politics but to highlight the injustice done to the state. The CM declared that although the Congress had dished out injustice to the state; it was, in fact, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that had cheated the state. "Why wouldn't they do justice to the state of AP, is it not your responsibility. AP should be given hand holding until it becomes equal with other developed states," he insisted demanding the Centre to fulfil all the assurances given and implement the reorganization act. (ANI)