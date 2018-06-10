Andhra CM again attack BJP over special status

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday continued his tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the special status issue.

Addressing media here, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was incurring heavy losses after the bifurcation of the state in 2014 and said the state would become another Bihar if the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act do not get fulfilled.

Reacting to the recent resignation of five Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs, Naidu described the same as a "drama" and a "collusion conspiracy".

Further, he blamed the YSRCP for creating many hurdles for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and asserted that all projects initiated in Andhra Pradesh will be completed on time.

"They have consistently slinging mud on us, have been provoking people against all projects and industries. See their MLAs, they are involved in betting rackets and all kinds of illegal activities.

"Because of collusion only, corruption cases on Jagan (Mohan Reddy) are being delayed," Naidu said.

"All leaders in YSRCP are culprits in many cases. They shunt out industries from the state. They made IAS officers as culprits. Such people filing charge sheet on TDP is utter nonsense. The public should think and understand that Jagan and his party are much dangerous," he added.

He once again blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for throwing the country into an economic turmoil and not delivering any promises to the people of the country.

Naidu urged all to vote for TDP once again in the upcoming state assembly elections next year.

Replying to a query on Centre's proposal to bring fuel under Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "We will oppose bringing petrol and diesel into GST. Already, the Centre has been weakening state government financial status."

Talking about his Nava Nirmana Deeksha programme, which was organised to discuss the developmental activities and welfare schemes being implemented last year in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu explained, "The week-long Nava Nirmana Deeksha ended yesterday (on Friday) with Maha Sankalpam. In order to develop a village and propagate government welfare schemes, we have taken all measures."

"The Deeksha started on June 2 at Vijayawada and ended on June 8 at Naidupeta in Nellore district. In that week, I visited villages and interacted with villagers. The four years' governance in my 40 years of political career gave me immense satisfaction," he added.

He laid out the government's achievements in developing the state such as constructing roads in all villages and all street lights installed with LED bulbs.

"We have made the state full Open Defecation Free (ODF). We have built lakhs of houses. We solved the problem of drinking water in all villages. During summer, no village suffered water shortage," Naidu said.

Naidu further said that his government was setting up digital classrooms in 6000 schools across the state.

"Chandranna Bima (insurance) is giving Rs. 5 lakhs to families of bereaved. Our Pelli Kanuka (marriage gift) scheme made girls (brides) self-confident. We have taken up such innovative schemes," he added.

Naidu said that the farming sector has been developed in a holistic approach in the last four years. He further said that the TDP government are planning to ease civil services in the state.

Naidu added that he will check the construction of diaphragm wall of the Polavaram irrigation project on Monday. (ANI)