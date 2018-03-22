Andhra CM alleges conspiracy to stall Polavaram project

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that a conspiracy was going on to stall the state's ambitious Polavaram irrigation project.

"People will not tolerate hurdles for Polavaram project, there is a conspiracy going on to stall the project," Naidu said, adding, "The state is committed towards making Andhra Pradesh a drought-proof state."

The multi-purpose project, due to be completed by 2019, is being executed on River Godavari near Ramayyapet village of Polavaram Mandal of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The state said it spent Rs 13,000 on the project and that the Centre is yet to reimburse Rs 1300 crore. It is speculated that the project could suffer delay in completion due to the Centre-state rift after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre. The project is speculated to suffer from the Polavaram has been declared as a 'national project' under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 but its execution responsibility was entrusted to the state government, citing a NITI Aayog recommendation for its expeditious completion. (ANI)