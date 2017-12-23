Andhra CM announces increase in repair grant for churches

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Ahead of Christmas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the amount allotted for repairing the churches has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking at an event organised by the Andhra government in Guntur, Chief Minister Naidu said," Our government spent many crores for Christian welfare. We are giving "Chandranna Christmas Gift" for poor Christians. I announce increase of the amount being given to repairs of churches from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh".

The Andhra Chief Minister further averred that the state government is committed to the welfare of Christians. "Our govt is committed to the welfare of Christians. We will resolve all the problems raised by your religious leaders. Eradication of poverty is our main aim. We are implementing many welfare schemes to achieve that aim", said Naidu. Naidu also termed the celebrations as "heavenly" and "inspiring". "These celebrations are heavenly. I wish all of you a Merry Christmas. It is time to be happy, celebrate the birth of Jesus. The candle mass is so inspiring. Jesus worked for world peace. His life is a message," said Naidu. Naidu also lauded the service provided by Christians, "Christians are service oriented. Their services to the society are laudable. We will build a block in Andhra Christian College in the name of NTR, who was a student of that college". (ANI)