Andhra CM asks aqua farmers to prioritise environment protection

[India] May 27(ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met aqua farmers and exporters in Amravati and asked them to give priority to the environment protection.

Naidu also asked the aqua farmers to focus on regulating the diseases to the aqua product in an eco-friendly manner while adding that "the use of antibiotics without discrimination is not good for the ecology."

"Aqua farmers should focus on regulating the diseases to the aqua product in an eco-friendly manner, and reduce input expenditure. Aquaculture without registration is not correct. All those should be careful and register immediately, otherwise they have to face a ban from the center," said Naidu.

He further said that the state government has been encouraging aqua sector in coastal region and horticulture in Rayalaseema region. "We have reduced power tariffs for aqua farmers. They can get a good price for their produce when they cooperate with those who come forward to set up the processing units. Aqua farmers and exporters should amicably resolve the issue of prawn feed rates, without blaming each other," he added. The aqua farmers expressed gratitude to Naidu for supplying power round the clock and even giving them power at subsidy prices. They also thanked him for "developing the aqua sector in the state even when the state is facing severe economic crunch." Lastly, they requested the Chief Minister to set up laboratories for testing the quality of aqua produce. They also appealed to give much higher subsidy on power tariff. (ANI)