Andhra CM asks Nitish to send technical team to check fish quality and restore trade

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Following the ban on the sale of Andhra fish by Bihar, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged his state's counterpart Nitish Kumar to send a technical team to initiate action against the persons responsible for damaging the image of Andhra fishery products and restore the trade between the two states.

Chief Minister Naidu in a letter to Kumar said that post-ban his government officials raided several places across the state and tested samples but could not find formalin in any fish products. Formalin is used to preserve fish.

The Andhra Chief Minister also suggested conducting quality checks at the state border. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government imposed a 15 days ban on the sale of fish in Patna after formalin was found in a few of the fish consignments brought from Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)