Andhra CM 'assured all help' in Mangalagiri AIIMS phase-II construction: Nadda

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has assured all help required to begin the second phase of construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri, in Guntur district of the state.

"Have spoken to Sh @ncbn recently on #AIIMS Mangalagiri especially to get the two roads passing through the proposed site shifted and to facilitate the change of land use within the site so that 2nd ph of construction can be taken up expeditiously.He was positive& assured all help," Nadda tweeted.

In 2015, the Cabinet approved setting up of AIIMS at Manglagiri at the cost of Rs 1618 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The first phase of the construction is already underway, which includes construction of Outpatient wards and residential buildings. (ANI)