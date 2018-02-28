Andhra CM condoles demise of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi

[India], Feb. 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswati, the pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt and said the latters' services to the society are commendable.

The Chief Minister in a statement said "Kanchi seer has been a prominent spiritual guru in Hinduism. Jayendra Saraswati developed Kanchi Peetham as a reputed organisation under his guidance".

"He served the people through many schools, eye hospitals and clinics for children. Jayendra Saraswati's services to the society are commendable," the statement added.

Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, 82, passed away in a private hospital after a prolonged illness at Kancheepuram earlier today. Kanchi Mutt head Saraswathi was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month. He was 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and was named by Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal as his successor on March 22, 1954. (ANI)