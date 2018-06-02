Andhra CM continues his tirade against Centre

[India], Jun 2(ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday continued to vent out his ire against the Central Government and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 'betrayed' Andhra Pradesh on all fronts.

Addressing the media here, the Chief Minister said, "Special status is our right. Prime Minister Modi during his poll campaign assured us special status. But after elections, the scene changed. The Centre changed its version. I asked him to fasten implementation of assurances, but he did not listen."

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo also took a dig at the Central Government's policies saying demonetisation and GST were a failure that adversely affected the general public.

He also cornered the Centre for fuel price hike and said the petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing at present.

He also attacked the Centre over agrarian crisis, import and export policy and condition of minorities.

"The Centre remembers farmers only at the election time. Import and export policy is the worst. Farmers in 10 states are in an agitation mode. SC, ST, BC, minorities are under threat in the BJP rule," he added.

The Chief Minister also took a pledge for reconstruction and development of the state during the "Nava Nirmana Deeksha" - a commitment to build a new and developed Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said that he has set a target of making Andhra Pradesh "one among the top three states of India by 2022, top state in India by 2029 and the state with best standards in the world by 2050."

"Let us build a state free of corruption, with no economic disparities, with employment for all, a healthy and happy state. We will work hard to achieve this target. We are taking up the "Nava Nirmana Deeksha," he appealed to people. (ANI)