Andhra CM denies receiving any notices earlier in Babli case

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has denied receiving any notices in the past except the recent non-bailable arrest warrant in connection with the Babli project across river Godavari.

The clarification from the Chief Minister comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed that notices are being served to Naidu since a long time in connection with the case.

While speaking in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu on Monday clarified that he had not received any such notices earlier, except the recent one.

In fact, the Chief Minister claimed that the recently issued non-bailable arrest warrant against him is a result of "political conspiracy".

The arrest warrant was issued by Maharashtra's Dharmabad Court against Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister and 14 others in connection with an agitation held by TDP in 2010 against the Maharashtra government, opposing the construction of Babhali project.

He was participating in a discussion on "Bifurcation Assurances and Central Government Failures" in the state assembly.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister accused the Centre of not doing anything for Andhra Pradesh which has been facing adverse conditions after bifurcation.

He said, "If Prime Minister Modi could spare at least 5 per cent of his love for Gujarat towards Andhra Pradesh, the state would have developed much more. Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders should change their mind, they should think of their motherland, but not of Prime Minister Modi. Then only people will forgive them. The Centre led by the BJP is acting against Andhra Pradesh in a vindictive manner."

Raising the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister added, "The Centre is not giving special status to Andhra Pradesh, nor fulfilling assurances given in the reorganization act. Prime Minister Modi is providing financial aid to industries in Gujarat though they are incurring losses, but not even looking at the profit-making industries of Andhra Pradesh. Tax exemptions to industries are announced but not being implemented. Vizag metro is kept aside on the name of lack of viability. The NDA government is not paying heed to our request of international flights from Andhra Pradesh capital. The Prime Minister is not resolving the issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; instead, he is trying to create tussles between both the states. The BJP is trying to threaten with cases as we are asking for funds. How can the Prime Minister say I have no maturity and KCR has more political maturity? Prime Minister Modi is conspiring against the state with the support of Jagan and Pawan Kalyan."

Chief Minister Naidu further stated that the Andhra Pradesh government would not leave the matter until justice is done to the state. "We will counter all political conspiracies, and ill motives against the state," he said.

Concluding his speech in the state assembly, Naidu announced that the cases filed against those who fought for special category status would be withdrawn. He clarified that the government would review the agitations held in the non-violent model, and take necessary action.

A few days back, the TDP had condemned the arrest warrant issued against Naidu and called it a "conspiracy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TDP had said that it is a political conspiracy by the BJP which is in the rule at the Centre as well as Maharashtra. (ANI)