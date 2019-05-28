Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to offer prayers at Lord Balaji temple

[India], May 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Tirumala this evening to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday.

At the Renigunta airport, Reddy will be received by Chittoor district Collector, joint collector, Superintendent of Police, MLAs and MPs.

Chittoor district collector PS Pradyumna has ordered officials to make adequate arrangements the chief minister-in-waiting. He also ordered a review of the arrangements for Reddy's welcome.

Jaganmohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 30. After the swearing-in ceremony, Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will reportedly fly to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy's YSRCP decimated Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in the recently-concluded elections. YSRCP achieved a landslide victory by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. During his election campaign, Reddy had mentioned that YSRCP would support whosoever promises Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)